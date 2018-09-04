Kabega/Sirwomu partnership stays ahead of Kabalega Rally

Courtesy

After five months away from the local scene, the crew of Musa Kabega and Rogers Sirwomu will be in action this weekend for the third edition of Kabalega Rally from September 7-9 in Hoima.

The KG Rally Team entry comes amid allegations of the crew parting ways with longtime co-driver Roger Sirwomu.

Word was rife last month that the team was re-structuring. That process included the dismissal of Sirwomu from the team.

However, the team’s confirmed participation for the weekend rally suggest otherwise as team driver Kabega heads into his home event.

The crew will be taking part in their second NRC event since April.

The two also partnered during June’s Huye Rally in Rwanda; which they won.