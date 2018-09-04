Masavu pips Buddo S.S in pre-season warm up game

Pre-season friendly match:

Masavu 1-0 Buddo S.S

KAWOWO SPORTS

Masavu Football Club edged reigning national and East African secondary school champions Buddo S.S 1-0 in an exciting friendly match played at the lake side sandy Katabi Gombolola play ground in Entebbe, Division A on Monday evening.

Defender Brian Nsubuga nodded home the day’s lone strike to give Allan Kabonge and his charges the maximum points.

Some of the players who were with Masavu in the top tier before the team was relegated as Nsubuga, Emma Shadrack, Philly Lutaaya, goalkeeper Hussein Mulawa and Sande Mukiibi played in the game watched by a fair crowd.

Masavu fielded new signings as Andrew Ssekayombya, Brunno Sserunkuma, Nigerian defender Vincent, Noela Bayiga, Rashid Matovu, and towering utility player Solomon Wafula.

Buddo S.S were however missing the services of their inspirational captain Samuel Kato Niheyimana, strikers Emmanuel Loki, Frank Ssebuffu, goalkeeper Tonny Kyamera as well as their head coach Simon Peter Mugerwa.

Kato is s currently training with KCCA Football Club.

This was the second win for Masavu in the pre-season following another 1-0 slim victory at the hands of a Select side from Entebbe, having earlier drawn 2 all with Econ Sports Academy.