Uganda Cranes midfielder Paul Mucureezi believes joining Mbarara City could be the perfect match for him.

The midfielder moved to the Ankole Lions on a one year deal from KCCA despite interest from giants Vipers SC and SC Villa.

Mucureezi scored several important goals for the Kasasiro including the winner against CNaP Sport in the Caf Champions League and has also been part of the national team for the past two years.

Mucureezi says Mbarara City interested him after they made their interest known and is now looking to bring his attacking talents to the West.

“I’m so happy to be here, I can’t wait to get started,” Mucureezi told Kawowo Sports. “Mbarara showed interest in me – that was something that I appreciated a lot, and one of the reasons I wanted to come here,” he added.

The Ugandan international joins a side where he is destined to start but admits he has to fight for his place on the team.

I have to fight for my place and I have to show my quality so that I can be a member who really helps the team.

Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, his new tactician at the club couldn’t hide his joy at the signing.

“He has been a top target for us, as he has for other clubs throughout locally and abroad, so I’m very happy that we were successful.

Mbabazi continued: “He has vast experience, having played for KCCA in the league and on the continent and the national team.”

Mucureezi has won several trophies at Lugogo and also played in both the Caf Champions League and the Caf Confederation Cup.