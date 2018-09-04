Football

Ntinda United pips Police in Pre-season build up match

by David Isabirye
Pre-season build up matches:

  • Ntinda United 2-0 Police
  • Express 1-2 Police
Action between Ntinda United and Police at the Kamwokya play ground

FUFA Big league outfit Ntinda United Football Club outsmarted top tier Police FC 2-0 during a warm up duel played at the Kamwokya (Kataka) play ground on Tuesday afternoon.

A goal in each half by Marvin Mbago and Kevin “Junior” Obua were enough for the second division side’s victory.

The two clubs used the build-up duel to prepare for their respective engagements ahead.

On Wednesday, Police overcame Express 2-1 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium.

Ntinda United will return to action on Thursday morning against CATDA at the Kamwokya play-ground.

