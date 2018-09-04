Ochaya, Jamal rally upon fans to support the Uganda Cranes against Tanzania

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L): Saturday, 8th September 2018

Uganda Cranes Vs Tanzania Taifa Stars

Mandela National Stadium, Namboole – Kampala (4 PM)

*Entry Fees: 15,000/= (Ordinary), 40,000/= (VIP) & 150,000/= (VVIP)

KAWOWO SPORTS

Uganda Cranes players Salim Jamal Magoola and Joseph Ochaya have called upon the Uganda Cranes fans to turn up in large numbers on Saturday at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole when the Cranes face Tanzania’s Taifa Stars in the AFCON 2019 Group L qualifier.

Ochaya, a left back-cum-winger who turns out for Zambian premier league outfit Lusaka Dynamos and El Merriekh goalkeeper Salim Jamal Magoola raised a special voice, calling upon the fans to support the team.

“We need the fans to be behind us in all the moments when we play Tanzania this coming Saturday. The fans are our 12th player and we respect them at all times” Ochaya, who formerly played at KCCA before joining the Zambian side noted.

Ochaya’s voice was supplemented by goalkeeper Jamal.

FUFA Media

“We have prepared well and our morale is high. We urge the fans to be behind the team as a collective voice” Jamal, who is captain Onyango’s understudy remarked.

The two players are part of the remaining pool of 24 that are in residential camp at Jokas Hotel in Bweyogerere.

FUFA has fixed the entry fees for the game at 15,000, 40,000 and 150,000 for ordinary, VIP and VVIP tickets respectively.

The tickets are most likely to get on sale by Wednesday afternoon.

Uganda currently leads group L with 3 points earned from the 1-0 away win to Cape Verde.

Tanzania and Lesotho, the other two teams in the group both have a point apiece after the one all draw in their opening match.