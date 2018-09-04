Robust forward Esenu ready to make an instant impact at KCCA

Newly acquired Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club striker Musa “Royalty” Esenu has expressed the willingness and urge to work effortlessly in a bid to make an instant impact for the 12 time league winners.

In an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports moments after penning a two year deal with the Lugogo based club, Esenu hinted of his dedicated service coupled with mutual respect and teamwork effort for the rest of his new teammates;

I am happy to be at KCCA F.C. Actually, it is a dream come true. I am ready to work hard as a person, with doubled individual effort to meet the expectations at the club. Because football is a team sport, there is need to respect everyone at the club and we work as a unit so that we get collective results.

Esenu was recently set free by the FUFA player status after his parent club Vipers had failed to release him despite playing the 2017/18 season on loan at Kirinya-Jinja S.S Football Club.

Before playing for Kirinya-Jinja S.S, Esenu had featured for Vipers and Soana in the top tier league.

According to coach Charles Ayiekho Lukula, the person who unearthed the talent of this fast paced sturdy forward from Makerere University Business School (MUBS), back then in the University Football League, Esenu once well directed and handled will make the grade among the established center forwards;

“Musa (Esenu) is always willing to learn and train at all times which is a big plus. Besides, he is so powerful and hardworking once on the field of play. Such a player will develop into one of the most feared strikers on the land” Ayikoh says of the gangly center forward.

Last season, Esenu scored 7 goals while at Kirinya-Jinja S.S and formed a deadly combo with Fred Amaku alongside Faizal Muwawu.

At KCCA, he comes at the ripe timing when the club lost two proven center forwards Derrick Nsibambi and Muhmmed Shaban.

The duo have since sought for greener pastures in the Magreb region.

Esenu joins other KCCA signings as defender Bernard Muwanga (from Sports Club Villa Jogoo), midfielder Abubakar Ali Gift (Police), Muwadda Mawejje (formerly at Soana), Nicholas Kasozi (Sports Club Villa Jogoo), Allan Kyambadde (Sports Club Villa Jogoo) and Oscar Agaba (Synergy).