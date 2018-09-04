Roch Somoka: Sand Cranes captain joins Kirinya-Jinja SS

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Roch Somoka has completed his move to Uganda Premier League outfit Kirinya-Jinja SS Football Club.

The Uganda Sand Cranes and Isabeti Beach Soccer Club captain joins the Jinja based side on a two-year deal.

Somoka who guided Isabet to the 2015 (then Nkumba Select) and 2018 National Beach Soccer League title joins the long list of new players at the school side.

Kirinya-Jinja SS has also shipped in Isaac Isinde, Douglas Muganga, Julius Debo, Nelson Mandela, Blaize Nkolo, Joseph Opolot and Masataka Sakaguchi

Kirinya finished fifth in the Uganda Premier League last season with 40 points from 30 games.