Beach Soccer AFCON Qualifers

Sunday, September 9

Uganda vs. Ivory Coast – 4:00 pm, Spennah Beach

FUFA Media

Uganda Sand Cranes head coach Salim Muwonge is confident is side will pick a positive result against Ivory Coast.

Sand Cranes take on the West Africans in the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Spennah Beach in Entebbe on Sunday, September 9 and Muwonge optimistic ahead of the tie.

“I believe that by Sunday all the players will be ready for the game against Ivory Coast and I expect we shall be able to get positive results,” he said.

Muwonge, a former Braza Braza, Mengo International and Sand Pirates player who currently coaches Stormers in the League gave an insight of how the team has been preparing for the encounter.

“We have put the boys in a proper shape so that they train several tactical set ups. Our major emphasis first is the defensive set up since our opponents are good from long range.”

“We shall also focus on the offensive tactical set up and before the game on Sunday the boys will be in great shape for the contest.”