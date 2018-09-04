Saturday September 08, 2018

Uganda Vs Tanzania – Mandela National stadium, Namboole 4pm

TFF

Tanzania captain Mbwana Ally Samatta and striker Thomas Ulimwengu have joined the team ahead of the group L Africa Cup of Nations Cup qualifier against Uganda.

The two are expected to train with the team on Tuesday as they intensify preparations for the match due on Saturday at Namboole.

Samatta who plies his trade with Belgium’s KRC Genk has been enjoying fine form lately and that can be said of Ulimwengu who now plays in Sudan for Al Hilal.

Among other foreign based players they join in camp include Nkana’s Hassan Kessy and Rashid Mandawa of Botswana’s BDF XI.

Emmanuel Emenike’s charges however wait on the arrival of Tenerife forwards Farid Mussa and Shaban Iddi Chilunda, Baroka’s Abdi Banda, Himid Mao of Pretojet of Egypt and Morocco based Simon Msuva who plays for Difaa El Jadidi.

Tanzania have one point from as many games while Uganda have two better.