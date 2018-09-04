Skipper Onyango joins Uganda Cranes training at Namboole | AFCON 2019 Qualifiers

TOTAL AFCON 2019 Qualifier (Group L):

Uganda Cranes Vs Tanzania Taifa Stars

Mandela National Stadium (4 PM)

FUFA MEDIA

Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango is appraised by the populous in Uganda and on the rest of the African continent for his splendid goalkeeping antics.

To Uganda, Onyango is not only a leader, motivator and role model, but, he is also envisaged as a ‘cult’ among fellow players and fans alike.

On Tuesday, Onyango donning a black protective head gear joined the rest of the Uganda Cranes players in a one hour training session at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole in preparation for the AFCON 2019 group L qualifier against neighbors, Tanzania.

The Mamelodi Sundowns first choice goalkeeper was among the three new faces to report for national duty.

The other two were; Ajax Cape Town City midfielder Allan Kateregga and Egyptian based striker Derrick Nsibambi, who features at Smouha Sports Club.

The training session under French born tactician Sebastien Desabre lasted for one hour with emphasis on penetrating the final third of the playing field.

All the players were aggressive and looked focused for the duty set in their midst.

For close to half an hour, Onyango with the two goalkeepers in the camp Charles Lukwago and Salim Jamal conducted the goalkeeping drills under the goalkeeping coach, Fred Kajoba.

Meanwhile, it is full camp at the Jokas Hotel, Bweyogerere where the team is camped following the arrival of Yunus Sentamu, Faruku Miya, William Luwagga Kizito and Moses Opondo on Tuesday early morning.

The quartet, though, did not train with the rest of the players.

On request of the coach, the Wednesday session at Namboole will be played under closed doors, barred away from the media.

“The head coach requested a closed out session from the media to allow the team concentrate” Ahmed Hussein explained.

The visitors’ advance party has already arrived in the country in preparation for the team arrival set for Thursday.

Uganda Cranes players who trained on Tuesday morning:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (El Meriekh, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Defenders: Denis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa) FC, Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt), Murushid Juuko (Simba Sports Club, Tanzania), Denis Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (El Geish, Egypt)

Midfielders: Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda), Joseph Ochaya (Lusaka Dynamo, Zambia), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Khalid Aucho (Un-attached), Moses Waiswa (Vipers Sc, Uganda)

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba SC, Tanzania), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda)