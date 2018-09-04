FUFA Media

Mark Ssonko has been picked by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) among the referees to officiate the 2019 Afcon qualifier between Nigeria and Seychelles.

The Ugandan assistant referee will do the job along with Kenya’s top referee Davis Omweno in the centre and assistant referee Gilbert Cheruiyot as the first assistant.

It’s the first time in two years that Omweno returns for continental duty after he was suspended for three months by CAF in a clash between Libya and Tunisia with the referee having been accused of ruling out a legitimate goal.

Nigeria are bottom of the group with no point just as Seychelles while South Africa and Libya are joint top.