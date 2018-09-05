Full house for Uganda Cranes at Namboole prior to Tanzania duel | AFCON 2019 Qualifiers

TOTAL AFCON 2019 Qualifier (Group L):

Uganda Cranes Vs Tanzania Taifa Stars

Mandela National Stadium (4:00PM)

Entry Fees: 15,000/= (Ordinary), 40,000/= (VIP) & 150,000/= (VVIP)

FUFA Media

There is excitement in the Uganda Cranes camp at Jokas Hotel in Bweyogerere with less than three days to the home match against Tanzania Taifa Stars at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

The timely arrival of the remaining European based players Yunus Sentamu, Faruku Miya, William Luwagga Kizito and William Opondo on Tuesday early morning ignited steam among the fellow players and the technical team as well.

Luwagga is a newly signed player at Belarus club Bate Borisov, Opondo plays at Danish club Vendsyssel, Denmark), Sentamu features for FC Tirana in Albania whilst Miya has just completed his move to Gorica Football Club in Croatia.

The quartet will definitely offer options to the Uganda Cranes technical team.

Having been offered rest from the Tuesday morning session, the four players trained with the rest of the 20 players on Wednesday during the closed door training at Mandela National Stadium.

The Cranes have two more training sessions (Thursday morning and Friday afternoon) before facing long-time rivals, Tanzania on Saturday.

“We respect the opponents but shall work within our means to get maximum points on the day. Matches between Uganda and Tanzania are never easy although at the end of the day, we win the games” Joseph Ochaya, who plays in Zambia with Lusaka Dynamos told the media on Monday.

Uganda and Tanzania lock horns in a group L East African derby game that will be handled by West African referees.

Gabonese referee Eric Otogo-Canstane will handle the center refereeing tasks, assisted by Moussounda Montel (Gabon) and Chad’s Issa Yaya as first and second assistants respectively.

Full Board Uganda Cranes Team in camp:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (El Meriekh, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Right backs:Denis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania)

Left backs: Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa) FC, Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt)

Central Defenders: Murushid Juuko (Simba Sports Club, Tanzania), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (El Geish, Egypt), Denis Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Holding Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Un-attached), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Offensive Midfielders: Faruku Miya (HNK Gorica, Croatia), William Luwagga Kizito (BATE Borisov, Belarus), Moses Opondo (Vendsyssel, Denmark), Joseph Ochaya (Lusaka Dynamo, Zambia), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Moses Waiswa (Vipers, Uganda)

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba SC, Tanzania), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Yunus Sentamu (FC Tirana, Albania), Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda)