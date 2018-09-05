Goalkeeper Kisembo agrees short term deal with Tanzania’s African Lyon

Goalkeeper Douglas Kisembo joined Tanzania Vodacom Premier League side, African Lyon as a free agent on a short term deal.

Kawowo Sports / JOHN BATANUDDE

The former KCCA goalkeeper who was loaned to Police last season, mutually terminated his contract with KCCA to be set free.

Kisembo will play for African Lyon until December 2018 if a permanent employment contract is to signed or he will move to a new club for greener pastures.

In an interview with the hard working shot stopper from his Dar es salaam base on Wednesday, Kisembo disclosed as to why he agreed a short term arrangement with Africa Lyon.

I agreed with the club to have a short deal as I acclimatize to the league and environment. I will monitor the situation and by December 2018, I will then make a decision to sign a permanent deal.

Kisembo played his first game over the weekend in the goal-less draw away to Kagera Sugar in Bukoba and believes he will maintain the form;

I thank God for playing my first game at the club and keeping a clean sheet. I want to work hard and maintain the status quo

Kisembo was spotted during the 2018 East African Police Chief Cooperation Games (EAPCCO) in Dar es salaam.

In Tanzania, he joins fellow Ugandans Emmanuel Arnold Okwi and Murushid Jjuuko (Simba), Shafik Batambuze (Singda United), Joseph Owino (Lipuli) and Hood Mayanja (also in African Lyon).

African Lyon will take on Yanga in a warm up duel this weekend (Sunday) before hosting Coastal Union at the Uhuru stadium next Saturday, 15th September 2018.