League champions Vipers, KCCA face off in 2018 super cup duel

© JOHN BATANUDDE / Kawowo Sports

Reigning Uganda Premier League champions Vipers Sports Club will face off with the Uganda Cup winners Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) FC in the 2018 FUFA Super cup duel.

The date for this match has been confirmed on Saturday, 22nd September 2018 at a venue that will be confirmed.

Uganda Premier League Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bernard Bainamani disclosed the development to the media during an interactive press conference between the new league sponsors, the media, FUFA and the UPL staff.

Bainamani also confirmed that the long awaited 2018/19 UPL season will kick off on Friday, 28th September 2018 with the detailed fixtures not released.

“The 2018/19 league kicks off on Friday, 28th September 2018 and all the clubs will be in action. Before that, we shall have the super cup match between the league winners (Vipers) and Uganda Cup champions (KCCA) on 22nd September 2018” Bainamani clarified.

Venue not confirmed:

The venue for the super cup has not been confirmed. Bainamani however stated that it will neither be Lugogo nor St Mary’s Stadium since a neutral ground is being sought.

Since the league broke off in May, there has been a prolonged silence on the plan out of the fixtures for the league.

This has caused anxiety among the clubs and fans.