NBL Playoffs Preview: Ekone, Nkumba dare A1 Challenge

Game 1: Friday, September 7

Game 2: Sunday, September 9

Game 3: Saturday, September 15 (If necessary)

Tsaubah Stone

If scoring is a measure of how valuable a player is to the team, then Nkumba Lady Marines guard Brenda Ekone is the MVP of the women’s National Basketball League.

Ekone who top scored the league in normal season and the Lady Marines will take on former champions A1 Challenge in the first round of the playoffs starting on Friday, September 7.

A1 Challenge have been perennial third place finishers in the regular season but the arrival of JKL Lady Dolphins on the scene last year has pushed them further up to fourth place, a position that paired them with Nkumba in the first round.

The regular season meetings between two sides were both high-scoring, with A1 winning the two games but the second was decided in overtime and Ekone left A1 bruised as she poured in 34 points.

While Nkumba has been competitive, they fall short in terms of personnel. Ultimately, the team relies on Ekone, Fina Busingye, Susan Aanyu, Esther Apolot and Catherine Hauri who log heavy minutes and wear out in the process. Elizabeth Natasha and Jackie Oyella have made little impact while Joan Nampungu and Mary Nuba who double as Netballers have barely offered any help.

A1 Challenge, on the other hand, is opulent. With Georgia Adhiambo, Susan Amito, Stella Nikuze, Ruth Kirungi, Brenda Nakitende and Elizabeth Akol all contributing on the offensive end and Stella Nanfuka as well as Charlene Kirungi protecting the basket, it will be difficult for Nkumba to pick a win in the best-of-three series.

