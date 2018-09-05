NBL Playoffs Preview: KIU Rangers take on defending champions UCU Lady Canons in first round

Game 1: Saturday, September 8

Game 2: Sunday, September 9

Game 3: Wednesday, September 12 (If necessary)

Tsaubah Stone

UCU Lady Canons have been unstoppable over the last three years, winning three National Basketball League titles.

They have found little resistance on their way to the finals with the exception of last season when JKL Lady Dolphins stretched them to the limit.

The Mukono based side starts their title defense against steely KIU Rangers in the first round, with first of the three-game series set for Saturday.

While Lady Canons lost part of the core of their front court, with point guard Rachael Muwanguzi and shooting guard Ritah Imanishimwe leaving for A1 Challenge and JKL Lady Dolphins respectively, in came Rhoda Nagitta, Hajjara Najjuko among others.

UCU’s front court only got better with Rose Akon coming of age to join the core of Zainah Lokwameri, Sarah Ageno and Vilma Achieng.

And KIU’s quartet of Maurine Atulinda, Mefia Masudi, Rachael Odhiambo and Brenda Aujat will have too much to deal with in the series Lady Canons are expected to sweep.

KIU’s back court pair of Aisha Nakabubi and Esther Marion will have to be at their best to slowdown Rosine Micomyiza who directs UCU’s traffic offensively.

Regular Season Results