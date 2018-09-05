Nine-year old golfer Kagoro takes 3rd place at 2018 SA Kids Junior African Challenge

Uganda’s budding golfer Wiltshire Keisha Kagoro, 9, took third place in the just concluded 2018 SA Kids Junior African Challenge at the San Lameer Country Club, South Africa.

S.A Golf

Kagoro participated in the U-9 category during the premium international golfing event presented by the U.S. Kids Golf Tournament Players Association.

The Junior Africa Challenge 2018 is an individual stroke play competition for 3 days, with the title of Junior Africa Challenge Champion awarded to the best girl and boy in each age group.

This international golfing event that was played from the 27th – 30th August, 2018 attracted more than 140 children from 52 countries.

This saw the top 3 players in each age group, receive a trophy to honour their accomplishments and the top 2 best players of each group also earned Burgundy status, the highest level of priority status given by U.S. Kids Golf, which includes an invitation to the 2019 World or Teen World Championship, subject to scoring requirements as stipulated by US Kids Golf.

However the top 3 automatically qualify to participate in the US Kids tours.

Kagoro, who is very well known for being humble and disciplined, started her junior golfing in 2015.

She has managed to participate in many junior golfing events in Uganda and the region including the just concluded Serena Lake Victoria junior golf camp and tournament in August 2018 where she emerged 2nd.

Kagoro will attend a children’s camp at St Andrews Link’s (the Home of Golf) in Scotland.

She thanked her coaches Becca Mwanja (Uganda) and Bryan Roelofoz (South Africa) a qualified PGA professional and also attributed her performance to her Dad and Mum.

She urges parents to encourage and introduce more children to the game as well as the government to support junior golf.