Result

KCCA 5-1 Ndejje University

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Allan Okello scored a hat trick as giants KCCA pummelled league newcomers Ndejje University 5-1 in a friendly game played at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo.

The two teams are preparing for the 2018/19 league season that starts on September 28.

The Fufa Big League champions scored first but the Kasasiro rallied with three goals from Okello and one apiece from Muzamiru Mutyaba and Mike Mutyaba.

KCCA missed the services of national team players Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Patrick Kaddu and Charles Lukwago but still were strong for the University side.

KCCA’s main target next season will be to reclaim the league crown they lost to Vipers last season while Ndejje targets league stay in their maiden campaign in the top tier.