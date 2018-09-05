Only three venues to benefit from live Uganda Premier league coverage

2018/19 Uganda Premier League:

Tentative kick off: 28th September 2018

The 2018/19 Uganda Premier League long awaited kick-off has been confirmed for Friday, 28th September 2018.

This was confirmed by the UPL chief executive officer Bernard Bainamani during a press conference held on Wednesday, 05 September 2018 at the Mandela National stadium board room.

Flanked by the representatives from FUFA (Rogers Byamukama and Humprehrey Mandu), the sponsor (Aldrine Nsubuga), Bainamani also clarified on the delay to release the fixtures.

“The league kick –off is on 28th September 2018 with all the clubs in action. We have not been able to release the fixtures today because most clubs have not yet complied with the club licensing regulations and therefore have not got their licences yet” Bainamani stated.

The broad cast and naming rights sponsor, Star Times were also ably represented by the vice president Aldrine Nsubuga.

Nsubuga noted that only three venues will be used when it comes to live television broadcast of the 2018/19 Uganda Premier League matches.

The passed venues are; Mandela National Stadium – Namboole, Lugogo and St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

“Lugogo, St Mary’s Stadium and Mandela National Stadium, Namboole are the three venues that passed the minimal standards of stadia as per the international level. Those three were approved by the time of signing the agreement. In case there is any other development, the general public will be notified.” Nsubuga noted.

A local football channel, Sanyuka TV has been dedicated to televise the football games for the Uganda Premier League.

Bainamani did not exactly mention the particular amount of money each of the 16 clubs in the league has been allocated.

However, he promised the pay out per club is much better than the Shs 67M received for every club during the Azam TV deal.

Star Times officially took over the naming and broadcast rights of the Uganda Premier League after paying 7.24 million (26,680,848,000 Ugx) for a period of 10 years, starting with the 2018/19 season.