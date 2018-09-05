Result

Express 1-2 Police

Police FC rallied from a goal down to edge hosts Express FC in a thrilling encounter played at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

An own goal by Ashraf Mugume Bamuturaki a few minutes into the second half was cancelled out by two beautiful strikes from Ruben Kimera and Johnson Odong deep in the second half.

Both sides were guilty of missing clear cut goal scoring opportunities with Tony Odur and Michael Birungi chief culprits for the hosts while at the other end Ronald Nyanzi should have done better.

Police goalkeeper Davis Mutebi also pulled exciting saves to deny Mubarak Nsubuga and substitute Eric Kambale while Tonny Kyamera looked suspect at the other end.

Shockingly, the first two goals were a result of dead ball situations with Bamuturaki deflecting Arthur Kiggundu’s attempt from a free kick into his own net while Kimera curled a beauty of a strike away from the wall and into the top corner.

The goal was too sweet that it attracted applause from the hosts’ fans section.

With five minutes to the final whistle, Odong put the visitors into the lead with a half volley after Bamuturaki failed to connect with Kimera’s cross.

In the end, Cops won but either sets of fans left satisfied thanks to an entertaining game.