Tadeo Lwanga: Internal competition within the Uganda Cranes team is a driving force

TOTAL AFCON 2019 Qualifier (Group L):

Uganda Cranes Vs Tanzania Taifa Stars

Mandela National Stadium (4:00PM)

Entry Fees: 15,000/= (Ordinary), 40,000/= (VIP) & 150,000/= (VVIP)

A critical look at the 24 man Uganda Cranes squad currently camped at Jokas Hotel in Bweyogerere hints to one major aspect; every department has more than one person vying for it.

Goalkeeping, defence, midfield and attacking departments all have more than two players in direct competition.

Holding midfielder Tadeo “Engineer” Lwanga believes the internal competition is a special driving force for the team ahead of the Tanzania clash in the AFCON 2019 clash this Saturday.

“Every department is being fought for in a healthy way and this internal competition is a special driving force for the team” Lwanga, a Vipers Sports club player disclosed on Tuesday.

Lwanga is one of the seven central midfielders on the team in a department that is crowded with the likes of Aucho Khalid, Moses Opondo, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, William Luwagga Kizito, Faruku Miya and Moses Waiswa.

Currently upgraded to captain Vipers, Lwanga asserts that the pre-season warm up games he played with his club were good enough to give him shape;

“We played a couple of friendly matches with Vipers in Mbale and Western Uganda. Although the opposition were not of the anticipated strength, the matches were competitive and this has given us some the match fitness” Lwanga whose Vipers’ teammate Waiswa also played in those domestic games.

Other competitive departments:



Goalkeeping has team captain Denis Onyango as the outright first choice with Jamal Salim and Charles Lukwago as the two understudies.

Azam right back Nico Wakiro Wadada and Kuwait based Denis Iguma are in direct competition for the treasured right back slot.

Egyptian based Isaac Muleme and newly signed Kaizer Chiefs player Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi will fight for the left back position.

Allan Kateregga and Joseph Ochaya will crave for that left attack slot.

Any of Luwagga or Simba Sports Club prodigal son Okwi can comfortably play on the right attack flank.

Timothy Denis Awany, utility Hassan Wasswa Mawanda and Murushid Jjuuko are the central defensive partners while the natural forwards on the team include Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Derrick Nsibambi, Yunus “Manucho” Ssentamu, KCCA’s Patrick Henry Kaddu and Austrian based pacy forward Edrisa “Torres” Lubega.

On Wednesday, the Cranes will have a closed door training session with a full house of players all on board.

That is all food for thought for head coach Sebastien Desabre and the rest of his support technical team that has Mathias Lule and Fred Kajoba as the assistant and goalkeeping coaches respectively.

Full Board Uganda Cranes Team in camp:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (El Meriekh, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Defenders: Denis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa) FC, Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt), Murushid Juuko (Simba Sports Club, Tanzania), Denis Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (El Geish, Egypt)

Midfielders: Faruku Miya (HNK Gorica, Croatia), William Luwagga Kizito (BATE Borisov, Belarus), Moses Opondo (Vendsyssel, Denmark), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda), Joseph Ochaya (Lusaka Dynamo, Zambia), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Khalid Aucho (Un-attached), Moses Waiswa (Vipers Sc, Uganda)

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba SC, Tanzania), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda), Yunus Sentamu (FC Tirana, Albania)