The local based legion have a strong case on the Cranes team, says Sadam Juma

TOTAL AFCON 2019 Qualifier (Group L):

Uganda Cranes Vs Tanzania Taifa Stars

Mandela National Stadium (4:00PM)

Entry Fees: 15,000/= (Ordinary), 40,000/= (VIP) & 150,000/= (VVIP)

*Live on www.kawowo.com

FUFA Media

Six local based players are part of the 24 man Uganda Cranes team that entered residential camp at Jokas Hotel in Bweyogerere on Monday evening.

Four are from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club and the other two are Vipers SC players.

Goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, defender Denis Timothy Awanyi, midfielders Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Tadeo Lwanga, Moses Waiswa and forward Patrick Henry Kaddu are the only players who play within the peripheries of the Uganda Premier League currently in camp.

Midfielder Sadam believes the local players have a strong case on the national team.

“We have proved and worked hard indeed. Thus, we are deservingly on the Uganda Cranes team. We are all focused together with the rest of our brothers who play outside the country ready for one common goal at hand – to overcome Tanzania at home” Sadam noted.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

He hinted of the experience of playing competitively on the continent in the CAF Champions league where KCCA has been involved in the group stage matches against clubs from the Magreb region and Botswana.

“Playing in the CAF champions league as KCCA FC players has helped us for exposure and facing new challenges as well. We have been able to play competitively and post good challenges as well” Juma adds.

The six locally based players face a stiff battle for slots to make the 18 man match day squad on Saturday against Tanzania in the must win East African derby duel at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Sadam remains focused and he is unfazed by the competition;

“That is the beauty of football. We have to compete and the better prepared and most suited will be named for the match day squad. We are one complete unit and working towards a common goal of winning the game” Sadam who has 10 caps for Uganda Cranes noted.

FUFA Media

Apart from midfielder Aucho Khalid, the other 17 remaining players are all attached to clubs in the CECAFA region, elsewhere on the continent and outside Africa.

Joseph Ochaya plies his professional trade with Zambian club Lusaka Dynamos Football Club.

Defender Murushid Jjuuko and forward Emmanuel Okwi play in Tanzania with Simba Sports Club as Nico Wakiro Wadada plies his trade with Azam.

Utility player Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Isaac Muleme and Derrick Nsibambi play in Egypt with El Geish, Haras El Hodood and Smouha respectively.

Goalkeeper Salim Jamal features at Sudan Premier League outfit El Merriekh Sports Club.

Right back Denis Iguma turns out for Kazma in Kuwait.

In South Africa, there are three players; team captain Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns), Allan Kateregga (Ajax Cape Town City) and Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs).

The European based crop has Croatian based Faruku Miya, Belarus based midfielder William Luwagga Kizito and Edrisa “Torres” Lubega plays at SV Ried.

Full Board Uganda Cranes Team in camp:

Home Based players:

Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda), Denis Timothy Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda), Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (Vipers, Uganda)

Foreign based Players:

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (El Meriekh, Sudan), Denis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa) FC, Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt), Murushid Juuko (Simba Sports Club, Tanzania), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (El Geish, Egypt), Faruku Miya (HNK Gorica, Croatia), William Luwagga Kizito (BATE Borisov, Belarus), Moses Opondo (Vendsyssel, Denmark), Joseph Ochaya (Lusaka Dynamo, Zambia), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba SC, Tanzania), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Yunus Sentamu (FC Tirana, Albania)

Un-attached: Khalid Aucho