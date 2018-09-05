Football

URA fall to Wakiso Giants in Practice Match

ago
by Ismael Kiyonga
Result

  • Wakiso Giants 2-1 URA
Wakiso Giants Media
Wakiso Giants players applause fans at the final whistle

Abdul Karim Kasule scored twice in the first half to earn Fufa Big League side Wakiso Giants a 2-1 victory over visitors URA at Wakisha Resource Centre.

The entertaining game was played on a chilly afternoon in front of a sizeable crowd that cheered the home team.

The hosts were the better team in the first half and fully deserved to be in front but Sam Ssimbwa’s charges improved after the break and got their reward with a goal from Paul Mbowa.

The two sides are preparing for the highly anticipated 2018/19 campaign in their respective divisions.

Wakiso Giants will continue their preparations with another practice match away to Gomba Ssaza on Thursday.

