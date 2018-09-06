FUFA MEDIA

There should be fireworks at Namboole on Saturday as two of the East Africa’s big dogs face off in a group L qualifier for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

It will arguably be the biggest game of the group in terms of historical rivalry between the two countries.

With this in mind, let’s have a look at three of the key battles that could decide this one.

Murushid Jjuuko Vs Mbwana Samatta

On the face of it, this match promises an exciting contest, filled with attacking flair and flowing football, and it’s very possible this is what we will get come Saturday.

If Taifa Stars are to pick anything from this game, then then they will turn to Mbwana Ally Samatta, the prolific KRC Genk forward for goals.

The team captain’s hold up play, ability to win headers and bury chances as well will be vital.

The man tasked with handling the forward is likely to be Simba SC’s Murushid Jjuuko, who has experience of playing in Tanzania.

Jjuuko has made high profile forwards look ordinary but in Samatta, he may face one whose commitment is a little different.

If the match is tight heading into the latter stages, the winner of this one could very well edge the match in his side’s favour.

Emmanuel Okwi Vs Kelvin Yondan

Kelvin Yondan, the most experienced centre back on the Taifa Stars is expected to start and his job will probably be get Okwi out of the game.

Okwi is a supernatural in terms of goal scoring in the Tanzania league and how Yondan deals with him will be vital.

The former SC Villa striker has a chance to prove his worth to the Cranes after a long stint without truly living up to his billing and his ability to cut in from the flanks gives him advantage.

This is something Yondan will have to find some way to counter if Tanzania are going to stand a chance of keeping the Taifa Stars quiet.

Aucho Khalid Vs Himid Mao

The playing styles of Aucho and Mao couldn’t really be more conflicting. While Mao tries to get on the ball and use his flair to create, Aucho bases his game around marking people like Mao out of the match by whatever means necessary – so something has to give here.

Both guys are influential, so whoever comes to the dance on Saturday could go a long way towards helping his side to victory.

The issue of match fitness could also chip in here give Mao has been playing full time at Petrojet in Egypt while Aucho is club-less for close to a year now.