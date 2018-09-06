Africa professional boxing convention aimed at ‘sweeping clean the house’

KAWOWO SPORTS

For the second time since 2010, Uganda will host the Africa Professional Boxing Union (APBU) convention.

The 2018 convention will take place at Kagera Hall, Hotel Africana in Kampala starting on Friday, 7th September 2018.

This convention shall comprise of delegates from as many as 16 African countries to include the hosts Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Malawi, Ghana, Nigeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Benin, Algeria, Zimbabwe, DR Congo, Mali, Congo and Zambia.

By Thursday, majority of the foreign based delegates, including the president of the Africa Boxing Union Houcine Houichi (also the vice president of the world boxing council) had already arrived in Uganda.

Houcine, a Tunisian, was accorded a VIP reception at Entebbe International Airport was warmly welcomed by a delegation from Uganda Professional Boxing Commission (UPBC) led by the president Salim Uhuru, other accompanying officials and some Uganda Professional boxers as well as coaches.

Addressing the media at Hotel Africana on Thursday, Uhuru highlighted about the aspirations of the convention;

First of all, as a country, we are privileged to host such a high profile continental professional boxing summit. We shall discuss on how take professional boxing on the African continental to the levels desired and where it should be. We shall be talking about professional boxing’s current and future state, discussing means of how best to promote it with the medical, promoters and professional boxers inclusive. We expect more than 15 countries to take part in this three day’s convention

Tourism boost:

In the same vein, Uhuru also hinted on the boost of local tourism, accruing from this convention;

We have received many foreign guests to the country. They have come with their own money and will boost the economy from the hotels, what they eat and purchase as well as touring the local sites after the convention. Many would wish to return for private arrangements. This will in a way boost local tourism.

He reassured the guests of good safety throughout their period of duration in Uganda with the deliberations and suggested generated at the convention aimed at cleansing and making professional boxing in Africa better.

