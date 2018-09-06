Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

StarTimes will never allow any direct competitor to have any share of business with UPL, Fufa or the clubs.

This was revealed by Aldrine Nsubuga, the Vice President Marketing of StarTimes who categorically stated that all that was closed in the contract they signed with the FA.

“It will be a material breach of contract if Fufa, UPL or clubs went talked to anybody understood to be a director competitor interested them in a property without our knowledge,” said Nsubuga before he cited an example of Kwese TV dealing say with Kirinya Jinja SS.

There isn’t a single chance that StarTimes can accept, agree, allow, compromise, understand where Kwese can go to Kirinya because it’s a commercial property and do deals and Kwese is on the shirt of Kirinya. I will tell you here, absolutely no.

Shockingly, during the reign Azam TV held the broadcast and naming rights for the top tier division, StarTimes was allowed to make deals with SC Villa and KCCA while DSTV was the shirt sponsor for Express FC.

But Nsubuga and StarTimes have a different opinion to the development.

Do you really expect StarTimes to spend 7.2 billion plus which is a total of $ 15 million investment and spend that money only to come and sell a competitor? Any commercial property or space which could have gotten a direct competitor, it was closed.

The clause has invoked reactions from some clubs in particular Express FC, Nyamityobora and Kirinya Jinja SS who insist its unfair.

Reliable sources indicate the Red Eagles were already in negotiations with Azam TV over a sponsorship deal and with this in place, it can’t happen.

On Wednesday, the Red Eagles held an emergency meeting in regards to the matter but details remain scanty.

At the same time, clubs are yet to agree with the FA on the amount of money each will earn from the StarTimes deal.