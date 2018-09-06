Saturday September 8, 2018

Uganda Vs Tanzania – Mandela National stadium, Namboole 4pm

Tanzania Head Coach Emmanuel Amunike has named his 25-man squad that travels to Uganda ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Cranes.

The squad has three goalkeepers, nine defenders, seven midfielders and six forwards.

KRC Genk on forward Mbwana Ally Samatta leads the contingent that has nine foreign players that include others Farid Musa and Shaaban Iddi Chilunda who play in Spain with Segunda side, CD Tenerife.

Other foreign based players include former Azam captain Himid Mao now at Egypt’s Petrojet, Thomas Ulimwengu of Al Hilal in Sudan, Abdi Banda of Baroka in South Africa and defender Hassan Kessy of Zambia’s Nkana FC.

Only one player from Simba, Aishi Manula makes the squad after the rest were barred by Amunike for late arrival in camp.

Yanga SC defender Kelvin Yondan is one of the usual faces on the Taifa Stars team.

Uganda top group L with maximum points from one game played while Tanzania drew their first game 1-1 at home to Lesotho.

Taifa Stars Squad to Uganda:

Goalkeepers: Aishi Manula (Simba SC), Benno Kakolanya (Yanga SC) and Mohammed Abdulrahman Wawesha (JKU).

Defenders: Hassan Kessy (Nkana FC, Zambia), Abdi Banda (Baroka FC, RSA), David Mwantika (Azam FC), Ally Sonso (Lipuli FC), Paul Ngalema (Lipuli FC), Gardiel Michael (Yanga SC), Kelvin Yondan (Yanga SC), Andrew Vincent ‘Dante’ (Yanga SC) and Aggrey Morris (Azam FC).

Midfielders: Himid Mao (Petrojet, Egypt), Salum Kimenya (Tanzania Prisons), Frank Raymond Domayo (Azam FC), Salum Kihimbwa (Mtibwa Sugar), Mudathir Yahya (Azam FC), Farid Mussa (CD Tenerife, Spain) and Simon Msuva (Difaa Hassan El-Jadidi, Morocco).

Forwards: Yahya Zayed (Azam FC), Kelvin Sabato (Mtibwa Sugar), Shaaban Iddi Chilunda (CD Tenerife, Spain), Rashid Mandawa (BDF XI, Botswana), Thomas Ulimwengu (El Hilal Omdurman, Sudan) and Mbwana Ally Samatta (KRC Genk, Belgium).