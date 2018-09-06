Buoyant Tanzania Taifa Stars contingent arrives ahead of Uganda Cranes duel

AFCON 2019 qualifiers (Group L):

Uganda Cranes Vs Tanzania Taifa Stars

Saturday, 8 th September 2018

September 2018 At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4:00 PM)

*Follow the match live on www.kawowo.com

Entry Fees: 15,000/= (Ordinary), 40,000/= (VIP) & 150,000/= (VVIP)

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

The Tanzania national football team (The Taifa Stars) has set foot at the lake side Entebbe International Airport in Uganda on Thursday afternoon ahead of the group L AFCON 2019 qualifier against Uganda Cranes this Saturday.

The 30 man delegation arrived aboard Kenya Airlines on flight KQ 414 via Nairobi, Kenya from Dar essalaam.

The players and officials were then driven in a customized well branded team bus with registration number T581 CGR, to the team hotel, about 40KM from Entebbe.

They are accommodated at Serena International Hotel in the heart of the capital, Kampala.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

None of the players spoke to the eagerly awaiting media but the head coach, Emmanuel Amunike, a Nigerian reserved some time for the media.

“The game with Uganda will be interesting. We are both fighting to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations. We shall give our all to win the game.” Amunike told the media before the team departed for Kampala.

Team captain and star playerMbwana Ally Samatta, who plies his professional trade at Belgium based club FC Genk was part of the 18 man team of players alongside fellow striking partner Thomas Ulimwengu.

The Taifa Stars are expected to train at Namboole on Friday at 4 PM.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Taifa Stars Squad to Uganda:

Goalkeepers: Aishi Manula (Simba SC), Benno Kakolanya (Yanga SC) and Mohammed Abdulrahman Wawesha (JKU).

Defenders: Hassan Kessy (Nkana FC, Zambia), Abdi Banda (Baroka FC, RSA), David Mwantika (Azam FC), Ally Sonso (Lipuli FC), Paul Ngalema (Lipuli FC), Gardiel Michael (Yanga SC), Kelvin Yondan (Yanga SC), Andrew Vincent ‘Dante’ (Yanga SC) and Aggrey Morris (Azam FC).

Midfielders: Himid Mao (Petrojet, Egypt), Salum Kimenya (Tanzania Prisons), Frank Raymond Domayo (Azam FC), Salum Kihimbwa (Mtibwa Sugar), Mudathir Yahya (Azam FC), Farid Mussa (CD Tenerife, Spain) and Simon Msuva (Difaa Hassan El-Jadidi, Morocco).

Forwards: Yahya Zayed (Azam FC), Kelvin Sabato (Mtibwa Sugar), Shaaban Iddi Chilunda (CD Tenerife, Spain), Rashid Mandawa (BDF XI, Botswana), Thomas Ulimwengu (El Hilal Omdurman, Sudan) and Mbwana Ally Samatta (KRC Genk, Belgium)