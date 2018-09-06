Loughborough Lightning

Loughborough Lightning confirmed that Peace Proscovia will be leaving the club once she has finished her MSc at Loughborough University.

The Uganda She Cranes captain, who is regarded as one the best goal shooters in the world, is heading to Australia to play for another Lightning side in the form of Sunshine Coast Lightning, whilst also furthering her studies by undertaking a PhD at the University of the Sunshine Coast.

“I really have no words to discuss my gratitude towards Loughborough University – they have made me what I am today. The staff are amazing and have been so dear to me, pushing me up to this level of a Masters, which has been a very tremendous move in my life and I am so grateful,” she said as quoted by the university sports website

“Loughborough University gives you an environment where you can excel in sport whilst at the same time excelling in academia and that’s something that makes Loughborough University stand out.”

Proscovia leaves after a four-year stint at Loughborough during which she helped the side to two Superleague Grand Finals and a memorable Fast5 triumph.

“The level of netball I play today is credited to Loughborough Lightning. I will forever be proud to say I’ve been part of the Loughborough Lightning team that made it to finals two times and that we’re defending Fast5s champions – that’s something I will never forget.”

Peace Proscovia was also named Player of the Season, Player’s Player of the Season and Goalden Shooter at last season’s Vitality Netball Super League Awards.

“I never wanted to leave Loughborough University and I wanted to be at Loughborough for the unforeseen future and I wanted to play for Loughborough Lightning when my legs cannot move anymore.

“But I also know that I have to challenge my ability and face the world where I have never faced it. I am going but my decision was a heavy one to make. I had to take a massive step of thinking to leave Loughborough but I will forever remember Loughborough as long as I hold my breath within me. I love Loughborough and will always love Loughborough.”