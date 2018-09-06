Every Uganda Cranes home match is like a Christmas party, says Airtel Uganda M.D

Airtel Uganda Managing Director V.G Somasekhar has termed Uganda Cranes’ home games at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole as a national celebration.

KAWOWO SPORTS

Somasekhar made the remarks during a media breakfast held at Serena International Hotel, Kampala.

Every Uganda Cranes home match is like a Christmas party. Each home match for Uganda Cranes is a national celebration where fans come together with one objective of supporting the national team, to be happy.

The managing directors’ comments come at an appropriate time when the Uganda Cranes take on Tanzania Taifa Stars at Namboole on Saturday, 8th September 2018 in a group L AFCON 2018 qualifier.

For starters, Airtel Uganda Limited is the official Uganda Cranes sponsor with the current running contract valued at over Shs 10 billion for four years.

During the media breakfast Airtel Uganda officials engaged the media about the recent successful Airtel Rising Stars U-17 boys and girls programme that marked the 7th edition.

The telecommunications giants applauded the media personnel for the effort undertaken to promote the beautiful game particularly the U-17 programme.

© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

CAF Media

“The media remains an important partner in supporting our programmes especially the ARS, Uganda Cranes, Regional tours, Masaza cup, Kabaka birthday run. Football equals Uganda, Football equals Airtel Uganda” the MD added.

The M.D also hinted on building the telecom brand as well as capacity building using using football as a strong tool to unite the massive community in Uganda.

Like always, Airtel Uganda will brand the physical space of Namboole stadium in a bid to colour it with an attractive appearance.

The same media breakfast was also attended by officials from the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) led by the Executive Committee member (also head of marketing and sponsorship committee) Rogers Byamukama, Chris Kalibala (Executive committee member) and Ali Mwebe (Football Development Officer).

KAWOWO SPORTS

Mwebe used the opportunity to underline the federation’s philosophy of developing young players.

As FUFA, we remain streamlined with the philosophy of developing players. Like the pyramid is wide at the base, the ARS is one of the competitions for the underaged we undertake at the federation. The others are schools football, Juniors League (U-18). This necessitates the mental and physical growth of the players with competitions because we believe the game is the best teacher. The ARS is special because it has given opportunities to the non-school going players. KAWOWO SPORTS

KAWOWO SPORTS

Byamukama applauded Airtel Uganda who are not the official Uganda Cranes sponsors but also have supported the grassroot development through the Airtel Rising Stars, regional tours and FUFA juniors League.

The media representatives openly and freely exchanged ideas with the Airtel Uganda team on how best to make the Airtel Rising Stars programme successful.