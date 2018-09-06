K.Brian

Kefa Kisala believes the Express FC squad still has a ‘weakness’ after the team lost one of their targets.

The Red Eagles have signed a number of players including promising Congolese forward Eric Kambale, SC Villa left back Arthur Kiggundu and midfield gem Pius Mbidde but lost Burundi goalie Fabian Mutombora to Vipers SC.

Kisala watched on as Tony Kyamera made mistake after mistake in the 1-2 loss to Police.

“Overall, I am confident in the team we have,” he told Kawowo Sports. “But one area that gives me headache is the goalkeeping department,” he added.

“We have very good promising goalkeepers but they are still nervous and it’s an area we have to work on before the season starts.

The former Cranes winger also lured missing out on Mutombora who trained with his side for weeks but ended up at Vipers SC.

“Sadly, we had offered him a contract and I was shocked he left but we shall pursue that to the end.

On the game against Police in which his side took the lead but lost, Kisala picked positives.

“It was a very good test against a very good team. We created chances which is a positive but must be clinical.

Express FC are likely to face Onduparaka in their next trial game on Saturday at Wankulukuku.