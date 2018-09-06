Kyetume Football Club signs pacy winger Kazindula

FUFA Big League has acquired the services of winger Ibrahim Kazindula.

Kazindula signed for one year as a free agent after being released by newly promoted top flight side Nyamityobora F.C.

The former Kampala University and Kirinya Jinja player who was instrumental in the promotion of Nyamityobora from the Big league expressed his excitement upon joining Kyetume, a club coached by former Uganda Cranes forward Alex Musongola Isabirye.

I am glad to have signed for Kyetume Football Club. I will work within my means to serve to the best of the expectations. The primary expectation and goal is see Kyetume Football Club promoted to the Uganda Premier league for the season 2019/2020

Before making the decision to sign for Nyamityobora, Kazindula had trained with Mbarara City for a week but abandoned the venture and moved to Mukono.

He can comfortably play on either flanks with ease and as a forward.

Kazindula reunites with coach Isabirye. The two entities were together at Nyamityobora before Isabirye shockingly resigned his job to join Soana F.C.

Kyetume that last season fell out in the play offs has been a busy entity in the transfer window.

They have also signed Phillip Sempira, Emma Obitre, Godfrey Buni, Deo Tamale, Shaka Ssozi, Moze Muzeeyi and Ben Mertasacker.

The Big league season will kick off in early October 2018.