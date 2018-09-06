Mangat, Sebuguzi, Susan Muwonge face off in title fight

© Kawowo Sports | JON BATANUDDE

Breathtaking action is expected to take a centre stage wthen the National Rally Championship resumes this weekend in Hoima.

The sixth round of NRC; the Kabalega Rally revs into action with over 30 crews in contention for the event honours.

Jas Mangat, Ronald Sebuguzi and Susan Muwonge are the top three well in position to for the national titles.

Only 15 points separate NRC leader Mangat from rival Sebuguzi who stands second with 290 points.

Mangat and co-driver Joseph Kamya are expected to yet again push for victory.

The Pili-Pili Rally Team has maintained the championship lead from the season opener in January.

Following their Pearl Rally victory, Sebuguzi and Leon Ssenyange will leave nothing to chance in their bid to upstage title rival, Mangat.

Sebuguzi will have to target either victory or a second place finish to keep his title hopes high.

A finish above Mangat or Sebuguzi will give Susan Muwonge a realistic chance at the title.

Muwonge has been consistent throught the season. She is only 65 points behind Mangat.

Muwonge has been a consistent driver and her contention is expected to mountain pressure on the title hopefuls.

Hoima Rally will determine who among the three drivers will remain well in the title chase ahead of the season finale in November.

