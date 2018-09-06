She Cranes captain Peace Proscovia leaves Loughborough Lightning

Loughborough Lightning

Uganda She Cranes captain Peace Proscovia is leaving Vitality Netball Superleague side Loughborough Lightning after four years.

The club conformed the development via their Twitter handle on Thursday morning.

It is with great sadness that we can confirm that @peace_proscovia is heading for pastures new. She has been a true pleasure during her 4 years in Loughborough and we wish her all the luck in the world 💜⚡️ #ThankYouPeace pic.twitter.com/U6qni1szuL — Lboro Lightning NSL (@LboroLightning) September 6, 2018

“I am going but my decision was a heavy decision to make. I had to take a massive step of thinking to leave Loughborough but I will forever remember Loughborough as long as I hold my breath within me,” Peace Proscovia, overtaken by emotions, told the club media in an interview.

Proscovia who guided She Cranes to the 2018 Africa Netball Championship recently and the 2019 World Cup is heading to Australia to play of Sunshine Coast Lightning in Suncorp Superleague.

We are so grateful to @peace_proscovia for taking a chance on us and joining us for the 2019 @SuperNetball season. So much heart! 💜💛 There's another big Lightning family here waiting to welcome you with open arms Peace! https://t.co/qdLZIsQZrZ — Sunshine Coast Lightning (@sc_lightning) September 6, 2018

The goal shooter’s departure from Loughborough comes after her completion of a Master of Science degree at Loughborough University.

It is also reported that the 2019 Netball World Cup ambassador will undertake a PhD at the University of the Sunshine Coast.