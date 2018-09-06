Sunshine Coast Lightening signs Uganda She Cranes captain Peace

I have always yearned to play in Australia to showcase and test my ability. I want to display my skills. I am looking forward to be trained by coach Taurua and it is exciting to be trained by her. I am willing to take on the training. She is a people’s person. I will always put in my best to see the team succeeds.
Before turning professional in the United Kingdom, Peace previously played for National Insurance Corporation and Uganda Christian University in Mukono.
In a rather glowing tribute, Peace’s former club wished her the best at her new home;
It is with great sadness that we can confirm that Peace Proscovia is heading for new pastures. She has been a true pleasure during her 4 years in Loughborough and we wish her all the luck in the world
For all the years she played in UK, she was top scorer in super league.