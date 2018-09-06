Sunshine Coast Lightning signs Uganda She Cranes captain Peace

In a video interview posted by Sunshine Coast Lightning, Peace shares her views of playing in Australia, under a vastly experienced coach as Taurua and hints on her aspirations at the club;

The Sunshine Coast Lightning competes in the premier domestic league, Suncorp Super Netball and they are coached by Noeline Taurua, captained by Geva Mentor.

The towering goal grabber joins the Sunshine Coast based club in Queensland after four years of industrious service at UK side Lourugbourg Lightning.

I have always yearned to play in Australia to showcase and test my ability. I want to display my skills. I am looking forward to be trained by coach Taurua and it is exciting to be trained by her. I am willing to take on the training. She is a people’s person. I will always put in my best to see the team succeeds.

Before turning professional in the United Kingdom, Peace previously played for National Insurance Corporation and Uganda Christian University in Mukono.

In a rather glowing tribute, Peace’s former club wished her the best at her new home;

It is with great sadness that we can confirm that Peace Proscovia is heading for new pastures. She has been a true pleasure during her 4 years in Loughborough and we wish her all the luck in the world

For all the years she played in UK, she was top scorer in super league.