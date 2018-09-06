Tanzania Football Federation confirms Taifa Stars travel schedule to Uganda

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L): Saturday, 8th September 2018

Uganda Cranes Vs Tanzania Taifa Stars

Mandela National Stadium, Namboole – Kampala (4 PM)

Tanzania Football Federation has confirmed that their national football team (Taifa Stars) will arrive in Uganda on Thursday.

TFF

This follows the arrival of their advance team on Monday to book the hotel as well as assess any other conditions deemed necessary for the comfortability of the team.

The team is expected at Entebbe International Airport by 4 PM and it will be recieved by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

The accommodation details for the team remains scanty thus far.

The Tanzanians are expected to train at Mandela National Stadium on Friday evening (during the exact match time) as stipulated by the CAF match regulations.

Led by Nigerian legend Emmanuel Amunike as head coach, the Tanzanian contingent of players will be spur headed by the inspirational captain Mbwana Ally Samatta.

Samatta comes to the game with a rich vein of form having scored a hattrick for his Belgium based club Genk in a Europa qualifying match.

The other center forward is Thomas Ulimwengu, a striker at Sudanese club Al Hilal. Like Samtta, Ulimewengu is also an on form character with a recent strike against KNC in the domestic league.

The Tanzanians make the trip minus the services of several other key players; six from Simba (Shomari Kapombe, Jonas Mkude, Erasto Nyoni, Hassan Dilunga, Shiza Ramadhan and lanky deadly forward John Bocco0 alongside Yanga’s Feisal Salum who were sidelined after failing to report for training on the expected day.

Amunike thus summoned other new faces as Salum Kihimbwa, Salum Kimenya, Kelvin Sabato, Paul Ngalema, Alla Abdukadir, Frank Domayo and David Mwantika.

However, the Taifa Stars have other foreign based players as Hassan Kessy, who plies his professional trade with Zambian top tier club, Nkana Red Devils, Abdi Banda (Baroko FC South Africa), Himid Mao (Peterjet Egypt), Simon Msuva (Al Jadida Morocco), Rashid Mandawa (DBF Botswana) and Farid Mussa (Tenerife Spain).

Currently, Uganda Cranes lead group L with three points after that slim 1-0 away victory to Cape Verde.

Tanzania and Lesotho each have a point following the one all draw in the opener.