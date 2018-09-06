Tanzania head coach Amunike expects a “positive result” against Uganda | AFCON 2019 qualifiers

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L): Saturday, 8th September 2018

Uganda Cranes Vs Tanzania Taifa Stars

Mandela National Stadium, Namboole – Kampala (4 PM)

Newly appointed Tanzania national football team head coach Emmanuel Amunike has hinted on the expectations from his charges ahead of the AFCON 2019 group L qualifier against Uganda at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Addressing the media in Dar es salaam on Wednesday, the African football legend says he expects a positive result when they play against Uganda.

I am happy that we have all the players; those foreign and local based players. It has given us the opportunity to assess them. Our objective coming to Uganda is to come up with a positive result.

Amunike is a strict disciplinarian and the Tanzanians have already felt his wrath suspending seven players from the team for reporting late for training.

Six players from Simba (Shomari Kapombe, Jonas Mkude, Erasto Nyoni, Hassan Dilunga, Shiza Ramadhan and lanky deadly forward John Bocco0 alongside Yanga’s Feisal Salum who were sidelined after failure to report for training on the expected day.

Subsequently, Amunike summoned other new faces as Salum Kihimbwa, Salum Kimenya, Kelvin Sabato, Paul Ngalema, Alla Abdukadir, Frank Domayo and David Mwantika.

The Taifa Stars delegation is expected to arrive in Uganda on Thursday and will be accommodated at Hotel Africana.

Currently, Uganda Cranes lead group L with three points after that slim 1-0 away victory to Cape Verde.

Tanzania and Lesotho each have a point following the one all draw in the opener.