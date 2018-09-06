© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

Police FC coach Abdallah Mubiru admits there is still a lot of work to do for his side to be where he wants it to be ahead of the new season.

The tactician revealed this following his side’s come from behind 2-1 against Express in a friendly tie at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

“We didn’t play as we wanted despite the win,” Mubiru told Kawowo Sports. “We only played the way want intermittently and it wasn’t pleasing,” he added.

In a thrilling game on a chilly afternoon, both sides created a plethora of chances but were lethargic.

Meanwhile, Mubiru pointed out two players for special praise in match winner Johnson Odong and second half substitute Shakur Makeera.

“I think Odong has tremendously improved and hopefully, he continues in the same direction. Makeera also improved us when he came on.

Last season, the Cops finished in 7th position despite a poor second round show.