Uganda Cranes Vs Tanzania Taifa Stars match tickets hit the market

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L): Saturday, 8th September 2018

Uganda Cranes Vs Tanzania Taifa Stars

Mandela National Stadium, Namboole – Kampala (4 PM)

*Fees: 15,000/= (Ordinary), 40,000/= (VIP) & 150,000/= (VVIP)

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

The Uganda Cranes versus Tanzania Taifa Stars match tickets are officially on the market.

The tickets went on sale on Wednesday afternoon at different selling points in Kampala and the neighboring areas.

A couple of Airtel Uganda Shops (Jinja Rd-Shop Plaza, Lugogo Game Shoping Mall, Ben Kiwanuka Street, Airtel New Park Kyagwe road), city oil branches in Kampala, Total petrol stations, Shell and Kobil are the other options fans can purchase the tickets.

The other selling points are City shoppers shop in Mukono, Gapco Ben Kiwanuka street and at Tangosport shop in Jinja.

The tickets cost 15, 000 (Ordinary), 40,000 (VIP) and 150,000 (VVIP).

According to the FUFA finance director Decolas Kiiza, no tickets will be allowed to be sold at the stadium.

Addressing the media at FUFA House on Wednesday during the routine weekly press conference, Kiiza, who was flanked by the chairman of FUFA International Match Organisation Committee (IMOC) Issa Magoola, noted;

No tickets will be sold at the Stadium on Match day. I call upon all fans to buy their tickets from our selling outlets. We thank the Government for supporting us with a budget for the National team. It is the reason why we decided to reduce the ticket prices of ordinary and VIP.

Fans have been also warned against counterfeits with advise to get tickets from the approved genuine points.

The outlets-Ticket selling centres