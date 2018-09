COSAFA Women Championship

September 12-22, 2018

Host: South Africa

FUFA Media

The Uganda national women football team, Crested Cranes, has entered residential camp ahead of the 2018 COSAFA Women Championship.

The team has camped at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru to start preparations for the tournament to be hosted by South Africa from September 12-22.

Crested Cranes head coach Faridah Bulega named a squad of 23 players that will be trimmed to 20 for the tournament.

The Squad

Goalkeepers: Ruth Aturo Ruth (UCU Lady Cardinals), Daisy Nakaziro (Muteesa I Royal University), Juliet Adeke (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC).

Outfield Players: Viola Namuddu (She MAK), Shadia Nankya (Uganda Martyrs Lubaga), Bridget Nabisaalu (Ajax Queens), Aisha Namukisa (Kampala Queens), Grace Aluka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Shamirah Nalugya (Israh Academy), Hasifah Nassuuna (UCU Lady Cardinals), Tracy Jones Akiror (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Shakira Mutiibwa (Gafford Ladies), Spencer Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs Lubaga), Norah Alupo (Olila Women FC), Lillian Mutuuzo (Tagy High), Phiona Nabbumba (Ajax Queens), Riticia Nabbosa (Lady Doves), Zainah Namuleme (Kampala Queens), Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Resty Nanziri (Tagy High), Mariam Nakabugo (Kawempe Muslim Ladies), Fauzia Najjemba (Israh Academy), Favor Nambatya (Muteesa I Royal University).

Officials