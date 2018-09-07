Dennis Onyango: We want to consolidate on the maximum points picked away in Cape Verde

AFCON 2019 qualifiers (Group L):

Saturday September 8, 2018

Uganda Vs Tanzania – Mandela National stadium, Namboole – 4 PM

Live updates on www.kawowo.com

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Uganda Cranes captain Dennis Onyango believes the maximum points that the national team earned away against Cape Verde during their opening group L encounter will be a key push factor in the second game against Tanzania Taifa Stars on Saturday at Namboole stadium.

Addressing the media on the match eve at the Mandela National Stadium board room, the Mamelodi Sundowns shot stopper hinted on Uganda’s 1-0 away win to Cape Verde, a strong basis to work hard and consolidate for the rest of the campaign.

Onyango, who was flanked by the head coach Sebastien Desabre and the federation spokesperson, Ahmed Hussein, stated;

We managed to get a good result away in Cape Verde and we should be able to build on that away three points when we played Cape Verde. We shall fight for the three points at home against Tanzania.

FUFA Media

Significance of the match:

Onyango added that a win against Tanzania is so crucial in the campaign but warned against complacency

The match against Tanzania is vital to us. We know what to do. We are playing against our neighbours. It will not be an easy game against Tanzania. They are not weak and we shall put up our best performance to win. It is a routine to have wins at Namboole and I assure Ugandans that we shall play to win the match.

Unfazed by big names on the Tanzanian team:

Like the rest of the players on the Ugandan team currently in camp at Jokas Hotel in Bweyogerere, Onyango remains calm and not bothered by the big names of the individual Tanzanian stars on the team;

Our opponents have some individuals who are good but football is about teamwork. Our players know how to handle special players like Samata. We have met special players before on the continent and we are a strong team.

Some of the Tanzanian big guns include the CD Tenerife duo of Farid Mussa and Shaaban Iddi Chilunda, Rashid Mandawa (BDF XI, Botswana), Thomas Ulimwengu (El Hilal Omdurman, Sudan, team captain Ally Mbwana Samatta (KRC Genk, Belgium as well as Morocco based Simon Msuva who turns out for Difaa Hassan.

Uganda Currently leads the group L with three points, Tanzania and Lesotho both have a point apiece as Cape Verde has no point earned.