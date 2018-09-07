It’s all system go as 23 crews flagged off for Kabalega Rally

© Kawowo Sports | JON BATANUDDE

The sixth round of the National Rally Championship is set to rev off tomorrow after 23 crews have been flagged off today at Eco resort hotel in Hoima.

Current NRC leader Jas Mangat will go car number one on the road followed by rival Ronald Sebuguzi.

The two crews (Mangat and Sebuguzi) will be neck to neck as the event will determine their bid for this year’s championship.

© Kawowo Sports | JON BATANUDDE

Mangat is only 15 points ahead of Sebuguzi. Their performance this weekend will greatly make a turn on their championship; either to the positive or negative.

Susan Muwonge is seeded in third. Her performance as well could put her closer the title chase.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Christakis Fitidis will start in forth followed by Hassan Alwi and Duncan Mubiru fifth and sixth respectively.

Three stages, including a super special stage will be covered tomorrow with a total distance of 41.6kilometres.

Top five drivers Standings