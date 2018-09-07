Mixed results as the second round of the university football league continues

2018 Pepsi University Football League (Second Round):



Kyambogo University 0-0 MUBS

MUBS Busitema 0-1 St Lawrence

St Lawrence Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU) 1-1 Bishop Stuart

Bishop Stuart KIU 1-1 Uganda Martyrs’ University, Nkozi

Uganda Martyrs’ University, Nkozi Kampala University 2-1 Nkumba University

Nkumba University MUBS 0-1 YMCA

YMCA Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi 0-1 Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU)

The second round of the 2018 Pepsi University Football League continues to draw capacity crowds as well as produce exciting brand of football with a few stunning results.

MUBS’ inability to conjure a victory in two matches and Nkumba University’s elimination remain the key talking points thus far.

Two time winners MUBS played to a group C goal-less stalemate with Kyambogo before falling at their Nakawa home to visiting YMCA.

At Villa Park, Nkumba University were stunned 2-1 by Kampala University thanks to goals by Richard Tumusiime and John Bosco having cancelled out Derrick Kiberu’s opener.

With one point in as many matches, Nkumba University was eliminated.

Elsewhere, St Lawrence piped Busitema 1-0 with Isaac Ogwang scoring the lone goal of the day, a well converted free-kick from 25 yards.

Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) played to a one all draw with Bishop Stuart in Mbale.

Mubarak Kaggwa equalized for IUIU from the penalty spot following a handball in the forbidden area after the visitors had taken the lead through Abraham Atuhaire’s free-kick.

Bosco Gante scored for IUIU ahead in their 1-0 win against the reigning champions UMU.

More group stage matches shall be played next week as the different universities fight for the knock out slots.

The finals will be held on 10th November 2018 at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Previous Winners: