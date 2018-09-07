Nikuze breaks resilient Nkumba as A1 Challenge win Game 1

A1 Challenge 66-61 Nkumba Lady Marines

FUBA

A1 Challenge scrapped through the opening game of the playoffs, edging Nkumba Lady Marines 66-61.

Shooting guard Stella Nikuze was the savior for A1 hitting the game winning 3-pointer with 10 seconds to play.

Nkumba, as largely expected, ran at the former champions early with league top scorer Brenda Ekon beating A1 Challenge with speed and Lady Marines took the opening quarter 17-12.

A1 regrouped in the second quarter playing a much improved defense and good enough offense out scoring their opponents 15-10, to edge ahead 29-27.

After the long break, A1 tried to blow the game but Nkumba through Ekone who poured in game high 30 points wiped out the deficit to go into the final frame tied at 40.

The contest was close until the final four minutes when Nkumba opened a five-point lead. However, Suasan Amito (16 points) scored four quick points to wipe out the deficit.

Tied at 61 with 13 seconds to play, A1 Challenge from an inbound got the rock to Nikuze who let it fly from beyond the arc with 10 seconds to play for a 3-point lead.

Nkumba head coach Timothy Odeke called for time and on return, Fina Busingye was pressured from the inbound and passed to Ekone whose attempt from three-point range was short.

A1 point guard, Ruth Kirungi, was sent to the line and connected both throws to put the game to bed.

A1’s Georgia Adhiambo (17 points) and Nkumba’s Catherine Haruri (12points) were the only other players who scored in double figures.

Game 2 of the series will be played on Sunday.