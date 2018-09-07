The Uganda Cranes players are well motivated to face Tanzania, says Desabre

AFCON 2019 qualifiers (Group L):

Saturday September 8, 2018

Uganda Vs Tanzania – Mandela National stadium, Namboole – 4 PM

With just hours left to the that crucial group L AFCON 2019 qualifier against Tanzania Taifa Stars at Mandela National Stadium, the Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre is optimistic that his charges are well motivated and focused for the game.

The Frenchman who will be playing his third home competitive match at Namboole stadium has the hope that the motivation is a great ingredient to the team winning script;

My players are well motivated and ready for the game. It is going to be a crucial game but our players are prepared and focused.

Attacking philosophy:

Desabre, a preacher of attacking football is expected to name an offensive minded team with William Luwagga Kizito, Moses Opondo, Faruku Miya, Emmanuel Okwi and Derrick Nsibambi all expected to command a starting berth.

Since taking over the job from Moses Basena, the French born tactician has been assessing a variety of players at his disposal;

My assistants and I have tested the abilities of our players since January and we have made our strategy to win the game. I want to put up some thing different with my philosophy

Respect for opposition:

He also acknowledges that fact the Tanzanians are a good side and deserve some respect but will strive and win the game.

I respect our opponents but i promise we shall play to get the best results on Saturday.

This will be Desabre’s 10th game in charge of Uganda Cranes since he took over the job on 27th December 2018.

Uganda Cranes Games under Desabre:

2nd June 2018: Niger 2-1 Uganda (International Friendly Match)

Niger Uganda (International Friendly Match) 30th May 2018: Central African Republic 1-0 Uganda (International Friendly Match)

Central African Republic Uganda (International Friendly Match) 27th March 2018 : Uganda Cranes 0-0 Malawi (International Friendly Match)

: Uganda Cranes Malawi (International Friendly Match) 24th March 2018: Uganda Cranes 3-1 Sao Tome and Principe (International Friendly Match)

Uganda Cranes Sao Tome and Principe (International Friendly Match) 22nd January 2018: Uganda Cranes 0-0 Ivory Coast (CHAN 2018)

Uganda Cranes Ivory Coast (CHAN 2018) 18th January 2018: Uganda Cranes 0-1 Namibia (CHAN 2018)

Uganda Cranes Namibia (CHAN 2018) 14th January 2018 : Zambia 3-1 Uganda (CHAN 2018)

: Zambia Uganda (CHAN 2018) 10th January 2018 : Uganda Cranes 0-1 Congo (International Friendly Match)

: Uganda Cranes Congo (International Friendly Match) 6th January 2018: Uganda Cranes 1-1 Guinea (International Friendly Match)