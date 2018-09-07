Uganda Golf Union lays emphasis on youth development

2018 Uganda Junior Open Golf tournament:

Identifying and grooming a young talented crop of keen active personalities has proved to the best working thesis in all general sporting disciplines.

Right from infantry, young children are inculcated with the key elements of the games, principles, joy of effort as well as values of teamwork, fair play and succeeding.

In a bid to ensure continuity and groom more players, the Uganda Golf Union (UGU) has rejuvenated the annual Uganda Junior Open golf tourney.

After a three year lull, the 2018 edition was held at the par 71 Entebbe Golf Club course.

At least 96 junior golfers from Jinja, Lugazi, Kilembe, Toro, Uganda Golf Club, Tororo and Entebbe Clubs took part in the day long championship won by Toro Club’s Abdul Kakeeto and Joan Nampewo in the boys and girls respective gender categories.

According to the director of the academy, Oscar Ssemawere, there is a need to have youngsters play their own open with a focus of hitting 100 players next year;

“This tournament was last held in 2015 and we are glad this year’s it has attracted 96 junior players.By next year we want to have a total of 100 junior golfer’s country wide.” Ssemawere noted.

The world golf governing body Royal and Ancient donated an assortment of several golf equipment that were equally distributed to the various golf clubs that are running junior golf programs.

The equipment donated included golf balls, tees and golf bags.

“The main seat of the academy for the junior program will be the Mehta Golf Club, in Lugazi, Mukono. We shall train others trainers for these academy and we want all the clubs to double the number of junior golfers if some have brought 20 players here next year we can to see clubs come with 50 junior golfers or more.” Uganda Golf Union president Innocent Kihika remarked.

The outstanding individual players and clubs were also rewarded.

Uganda Golf Union plans the event to become an annual event.

Outstanding Players:

Overall Gross winners:

Boys : Abdul Kaketo (Toro Club) – 73 Gross



: Abdul Kaketo (Toro Club) – 73 Gross Girls: Joan Nampewo (Mehta Golf Club) – 89 Gross

Nett Catergory:

Boys

Winner: Elton Muhindo (Entebbe Club) – 63 Nett



Elton Muhindo (Entebbe Club) – 63 Nett Runners-up: Joel Baluku (Entebbe Club) – 64 Nett



Girls: