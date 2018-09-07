Saturday September 8, 2018

Uganda Vs Tanzania – Mandela National stadium, Namboole 4pm

FUFA MEDIA

Uganda Cranes return to action in a competitive match for the first time since January when they played at CHAN with a home date against neighbours Tanzania.

The 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifier promises a cracker of a game with either side seeking maximum points to stand a chance of playing in Cameroon come June next year.

Uganda picked a vital away win in Cape Verde on match day one while Tanzania were held to a 1-1 draw in Dar Es Salam by Lesotho who play at home to Cape Verde in the other group L game.

Both coaches have sounded confident coming into this one – Sebastien Desabre believes his charges will be ready to play well and win while his counterpart, Emmanuel Amunike admits the game will be tough but not impossible to pick a decent result.

Team News:

There are no injury worries in the Uganda Cranes camp with all the summoned players fit and raring to go.

It’s almost same news in the Tanzania camp save for Simba SC Players who were barred from joining the team after late arrival in camp.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Key among them is the Tanzania Premier League MVP John Rafael Bocco who missed the trip as well as defender Erasto Nyoni and midfielder Jonas Mkude.

Key Stats

This will be the 54 th meeting between the two nations with most coming in the CECAFA Challenge Cup.

meeting between the two nations with most coming in the CECAFA Challenge Cup. Uganda Cranes have won 29, lost 10 and only 14 draws have been registered

However, there have been only 8 meetings in this competition (Afcon qualifiers), Uganda won 4, lost 2 and 2 draws.

In 1984, Tanzania won 3-1 in Kampala against Peter Okee coached team at Nakivubo in the same competition.

Player to Watch

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Emmanuel Okwi – The Tanzania Vodacom Premier League top scorer last season will be the man The Cranes will rely on for goals. His knowledge of opponents is vital and given how he usually puts them to the sword in the league, no doubt he can replicate the same for the national team.

Mbwana Ally Samatta – The on form KRC Genk forward poses a threat to the Cranes defence and keeping him silent will be key for Cranes. Good with both feet and in the air, Samatta is the man the visitors will look to for goals.

Probable Line ups

Uganda Cranes XI: Denis Onyango (GK) ©, Nicholas Wadada, Godfrey Walusimbi, Murushid Jjuuko, Hassan Wasswa, Aucho Khalid, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, William Luwagga Kizito, Farouk Miya, Emmanuel Okwi and Derrick Nsibambi.

Tanzania Squad:

Goalkeepers: Aishi Manula (Simba SC), Benno Kakolanya (Yanga SC) and Mohammed Abdulrahman Wawesha (JKU).

Defenders: Hassan Kessy (Nkana FC, Zambia), Abdi Banda (Baroka FC, RSA), David Mwantika (Azam FC), Ally Sonso (Lipuli FC), Paul Ngalema (Lipuli FC), Gardiel Michael (Yanga SC), Kelvin Yondan (Yanga SC), Andrew Vincent ‘Dante’ (Yanga SC) and Aggrey Morris (Azam FC).

Midfielders: Himid Mao (Petrojet, Egypt), Salum Kimenya (Tanzania Prisons), Frank Raymond Domayo (Azam FC), Salum Kihimbwa (Mtibwa Sugar), Mudathir Yahya (Azam FC), Farid Mussa (CD Tenerife, Spain) and Simon Msuva (Difaa Hassan El-Jadidi, Morocco).

Forwards: Yahya Zayed (Azam FC), Kelvin Sabato (Mtibwa Sugar), Shaaban Iddi Chilunda (CD Tenerife, Spain), Rashid Mandawa (BDF XI, Botswana), Thomas Ulimwengu (El Hilal Omdurman, Sudan) and Mbwana Ally Samatta (KRC Genk, Belgium)