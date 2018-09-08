Mangat comes strong to lead in Hoima

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

Jas Mangat and Joseph Kamya showed early intent for victory as the sixth round of the National Rally Championship took centre stage in Hoima.

Mangat, in a Mitsubishi EvoX, started off with a fastest times in the opening stages and super special.

The Pilipili Rally Team fared through the days three stages in 27 minutes and 34 seconds.

“Despite being a long day for us, the day was quite fine, the car felt good. We are now looking forward to tomorrow.

“Today was just a warm up but the main race is tomorrow. We just hope the safety is maintained. A podium position will be our main target,” said Mangat.

Ronald Sebuguzi was also on a mission settling for second place behind championship rival Mangat.

With a minute and three seconds behind Mangat, Sebuguzi will pull all stops to got better in the title contest.

Hassan Alwi ended day one in third followed by Duncan Mubiru who limped through the super special stage.

Susan Muwonge settled for fifth followed by Musa Kabega and Godfrey Lubega in sixth and seventh respectively.

Day one registered only two casualties; Andy Musoke and Innocent Bwamiki.

Five stages will be covered on Sunday.

Top Seven – Day one results