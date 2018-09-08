Midfielder Waiswa starts for Uganda Cranes team against Tanzania | Afcon 2019 qualifiers

AFCON 2019 qualifiers (Group L):

Saturday September 8, 2018

Uganda Vs Tanzania – Mandela National stadium, Namboole – 4 PM

Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre has named an offensive minded team that wil face Tanzania Taifa Stars at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

As expected, team captain Denis Onyango starts in between the goal posts.

The Mamelodi Sundowns shot stopper is also the Uganda Cranes team captain with El Merriekh goalkeeper, Salim Jamal as his understudy.

Kaizer Chiefs new boy Godfrey Walusimbi commands the starting slot at right back as Denis Iguma starts at right back.

Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, a utility player at Egyptian Premier side El Geish usually employed in central midfield will this time round start as a central defender with Simba Sports Club player Murushid Jjuuko.

Aucho Khalid, Dennis Iguma and Moses Waiswa start in central midfield.

Prodigal son, Faruku Miya, who recently signed a new deal with Croatian outfit Gorica starts alongside Emmanuel Okwi upfront with Joseph Ochaya at left attack.

Miya was the scorer of the lone strike that downed Comoros at Namboole stadium, a crucial goal that booked Uganda Cranes a berth at the continental footballing fiesta, after over 38 years of absence.

This will be the 54th meeting between the two countries.

Gabonese referee Eric Otogo-Canstane will handle the match as center referee.

He will be assisted by Moussounda Montel (Gabon) and Chad’s Issa Yaya as first and second assistants respectively.

Uganda Cranes XI:

Denis Onyango (GK, Captain), Nico Wakiro Wadada, Godfrey Walusimbi, Murushid Jjuuko, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Khalid Aucho, Denis Iguma, Moses Waiswa, Faruku Miya, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Joseph Ochaya

Subs:

Salim Jamal (G.K), Ibrahim Sadam Juma, William Luwagga Kizito, Derrick Nsibambi, Patrick Henry Kaddu, Charles Lukwago (G.K), Isaac Muleme, Timothy Denis Awany, Yunus Sentamu, Moses Opondo, Allan Kateregga